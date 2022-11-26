HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Catherine Athena (Tina) Valantasis 86, passed away on Monday, November 21, 2022, at the home of her son in Hubbard, Ohio.

Tina born July 28, 1936 in Youngstown, Ohio was the daughter of Elias and Maria Lambropoulos.

Tina would spend most of her life living in Campbell, Ohio after having married the love of her life, Steve (Fefi) Valantasis whom she married on September 22, 1963.

Tina was a quiet and unassuming person. She valued that which was most essential in life; her Christian Orthodox Faith and her family. She was a member of Archangel Michael Greek Orthodox Church and St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church in Warren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; great-grandchild, Constantine Tabus and siblings, Tula Ahladis, Helen Hart and Melba Revelas.

She leaves behind her children, Reverend Father Constantine (Karen) Valantasis; Caliope (Emmanuel) Kamenos and Maria (Reverend Father Nicholas) Verdaris; grandchildren, Athena (Ron) Tabus, Stephen and Nikitas Valantasis, Katherine, Stephanie and John Verdaris and her great-grandchildren; Ronald Michael and Keira Tabus. She also leaves behind many nephews and nieces.

Tina was devoted to her husband’s family. She cared many years for her late mother-in-law, Caliope Valantasis. That love and care would be reciprocated during her most vulnerable period of life by her own daughter-in-law Karen. Along with her sister-in-laws, Caliope and Maria, Tina was kept comfortable and at peace during the final phase of her illness. A special thank you to Chrissy Trakilis, Wendy Shone and Ohio Living Hospice for their attentive love and care.

Funeral Services will take place on Tuesday, November 29 at 11:00 a.m. at Archangel Michael Greek Orthodox Church with Father Steve Denas and other area clergy officiating. Viewing hours are from 10:00 a.m. until the start of service.

All donations can be made to Archangel Michael Greek Orthodox church or Ohio Living Hospice.

The Valantasis family has entrusted Tina’s care to the Wasko Funeral Home in Campbell.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Catherine Valantasis, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, November 27, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX. Video will be posted here the day of airing.