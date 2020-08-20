Catherine McCleery Zarlingo, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Catherine McCleery Zarlingo passed away Wednesday, August 5, 2020.

Catherine was born May 19, 1970, in Youngstown, the daughter of William Thomas and Patricia (Sellers) McCleery.

She was a 1988 graduate of Campbell Memorial High School and attended cosmetology school and nursing school. She also attended YSU.

Catherine enjoyed playing darts, wood burning, cooking and family gatherings.

She was a member of the Youngstown Dart Association and the Warren Dart League.

Catherine will be deeply missed by her husband, David; her children, Dennis Hayes, Mary Cathrynn Zarlingo, Patricia Zarlingo, Juliet McCleery and Zackary Gurd; stepchildren, Cheyy and William; six grandchildren, several brothers and sisters and her boyfriend, Bill Jarvis.

Arrangements handled by Wasko Funeral Home.

