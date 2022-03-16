CAMPBEL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Catherine E. Sefcik age 90, passed away on Thursday, March 10, 2022 at Hospice House in Poland.

Catherine was born October 4, 1931 in Campbell, and was a daughter of Joseph and Sophia (Barilla) Kubus and was a life-long Campbell resident.

She was a June 1949 graduate of Campbell Memorial High School.

She was a former member of St. Elizabeth Church and then became a member of Christ the Good Shepherd Parish.

She worked as a Histologist in the laboratory at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown from 1949-1956.

Catherine enjoyed polka dancing and listening to Slovenian music, working in the outdoors, cooking and spending time with her children, grandchildren and family.

She is survived by her sons, Lawrence A. Blasko, Edward T. Sefcik and David L. Sefcik and her two grandsons Justin and Joshua Blasko. She also leaves her sisters, Emma Kubus, Rose Kubus and Ann Swierz; her brother, Edward (Norma) Kubus and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her first husband, Lawrence Blasko whom she married June 28, 1952, passed away on August 8, 1957. Her second husband, Thomas Edward Sefcik, whom she married February 27, 1960, passed away on January 15, 2018. She was also preceded in death by her sisters, Margaret Matarese, Mary Felt, Helen Bukovina and her brother Joseph Kubus.

Private Funeral Services were held on Tuesday, March 15, 2022 in the Wasko Funeral Home, with Father Kevin Peters officiating

Entombment was in Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown.

The Sefcik Family entrusted Catherine’s care to the Wasko Funeral Home in Campbell.

