BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carolyn M. Valensi, 99, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 11, 2022.

Carolyn was born on July 14, 1922, in New Castle, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Peter and Mary Biasucci Piccari.

She graduated from New Castle High School in 1941 and worked as a designer for Shenango Pottery.

Carolyn was an active member of St Charles Church for many years, serving on numerous committees, including President of Ladies Guild and the over-55 club.

Carolyn leaves behind to cherish her memory, her sons, David (Sandra) Valensi of St. Joseph, Michigan and Frank (Star) Valensi of Goose Creek, South Carolina; her grandchildren, Amanda (Justin) Snyder, David (Hannah) Valensi, Carol Valensi and Stacey Pitts, as well as six great grandchildren.

Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Adolph Valensi, who passed January 6, 1979, as well as five siblings.

The family will receive friends from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at St. Charles on Saturday, January 15, 2022, followed immediately by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m., celebrated by Fr. Philip Rogers. She will be laid to rest next to her husband at St. Joseph Cemetery in New Castle.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that material contributions be made to St. Charles Church, 7345 Westview Drive, Boardman, OH 44512 in her memory.

Please visit www.waskofamily.com to send the family condolences.

