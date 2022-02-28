YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral services will be held Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 9:30 a.m., at the Wasko Funeral Home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. at St. Angela Merici Parish (formerly Sacred Heart Church), with Rev. Kevin Peters officiating, for Caroline M. Daley, 95, who passed away Friday, February 25, 2022, at Briarfield at Ashley Circle Nursing Home.

Caroline was born March 11, 1926, in Campbell, the daughter of Paul and Veronica Schulko Dubaj.

She graduated in January of 1944 from Campbell Memorial High School.

Caroline was a member of Immaculate Conception Church her entire married life until its closing. She then joined Sacred Heart Church, which later became St. Angela Merici Parish.

She enjoyed going to casinos and gambling. Caroline enjoyed playing cards and loved taking trips to Canada and Florida. She loved to bowl and was on the bowling team for the Catholic War Veterans for many years.

Caroline’s husband, Clifford Daley, Sr., whom she married February 7, 1948, passed away February 16, 2002.

Caroline will be deeply missed and always remembered by her children, Cathleen (Bill) Webster, Cliff “Buddy” (Darlene) Daley, Jr. and Charleen (Ron) Onderko; her grandchildren, Dina (Alex) Webster, James Daley, Taylor Daley, Kelsie (Chris) Lind and Jenna (Trent) Boucher; her brother, John “Richie” Dubaj; her sister, Martha Salvatore and many nieces, nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.

Besides her parents and her husband, Cliff, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Mary (Bill) Mokrovich, Katie (John) David, Vera (John) Mraz, Ann (Harold) Dunlap, Paul (Marge) Dubaj, Jr. and Frank (Anne) Dubaj; her sister-in-law, MaryLou Dubaj and brother-in-law, Roger Salvatore.

Caroline’s family has entrusted her care to the Wasko Funeral Home and will receive family and friends Wednesday, March 2, 2022 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

The family would like to thank Buckeye Hospice and the staff of Briarfield at Ashley Circle for the wonderful care given to their mom.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, March 1 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.