CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Caroline (Kindinis) Badurik, 77, passed away Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Youngstown.

Caroline was born July 30, 1945, in Campbell, the daughter of Anthony Kindinis and Caliope Stratis.

She was a 1963 graduate of Campbell Memorial High School and a lifelong area resident.

Caroline had worked for ten years for General Electric and was a devoted homemaker and mother.

She was a member of Archangel Michael Greek Orthodox Church.

Caroline enjoyed playing bingo and the lottery. She loved entertaining people and visiting with family and friends over a cup of coffee and a good meal. Most of all, Caroline had the great ability to make everyone around her feel comfortable and always had a welcoming smile on her face. Her greatest joy was spending time with her husband, children and grandchildren.

Caroline will be deeply missed and always remembered by her husband, Steve “Smiley” Badurik, whom she married February 4, 1967; her children, Yelena Monokandilos of Palm Harbor, Florida, Steve (Anna) Badurik of Hubbard and Caliope (Nick) Capuzello, also of Hubbard; her grandchildren, Lena, Caroline, Stelio and Stevie Monokadilos, Steven and Christina Badurik and Nicholas and Caroline Capuzello; her sister, Balaci (Tom) Kristian and sister-in-law, Rose Kindinis.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her three brothers, George, Jimmy and Philly Kindinis.

The Badurik family has entrusted their loved one to the care of the Wasko Funeral Home and will receive family and friends Tuesday, April 18, 2023 from 9:30 – 11:00 a.m. at Archangel Michael Greek Orthodox Church. Funeral services will immediately follow at 11:00 a.m., officiated by Rev. Steve Denas.

A television tribute will air Sunday, April 16, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.