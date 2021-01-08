Carole A. Huzicka, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carole Huzicka, 81, passed away on Wednesday, December 30, 2020 with her four children by her side.

Carole was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Huzicka; her parents and her siblings, Frank Hernan, James Hernan, Susan Craig, William Hernan, Mary Johnson and Florence Shaffo.

She is survived by her brother, Robert Hernan; her children, Michele (Kelly) Merritt, Sherri (Matthew) Donald, Jeff Huzicka and Greg (Amy) Huzicka and her pride and joy – her 11 grandchildren, Kevin Merritt, Vincent Huzicka, Madison Donald, Nicole Merritt, Alexander Huzicka, Brianna Donald, Connor Huzicka, Lucas Huzicka, Joshua Donald, Owen Huzicka and Brady Huzicka. She will also be deeply missed by her numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

Carole was deeply rooted in her faith and prayed several times a day. She never missed watching a Cleveland Indians game. She enjoyed going to grandchildren’s events.

She was a member of the Infant Jesus of Prague Guild at the former St. John the Baptist (Christ the Good Shepard) Church in Campbell, Ohio.

After graduating from Ursuline High School, she worked at the original Handel’s Ice Cream, a jewelry store in downtown Youngstown and the Credit Bureau until starting her family. She later worked at Hills’ Department Store, YSU Food Service and eventually Walmart but her true passion was being a wife and mother.

The family wants to thank the people who cared for her at Windsor Estates of New Middletown, Windsor House of Canfield and Mercy Health Hospital in Boardman.

Calling hours and a Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, July 23, 2021. Details will be announced closer to the date.

The Huzicka Family has entrusted their loved one to the care of the Wasko Funeral Home.

