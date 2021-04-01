Carol A. Sinz, Lowellville, Ohio

LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral services will be held Saturday, April 3, 2021, at 12:00 p.m. at the Wasko Funeral Home, with Deacon John Rentas officiating, for Carol A. Sinz, 59, who passed away Tuesday, March 30, 2021, at UPMC – Presbyterian Hospital, with her family by her side.

Carol was born September 30, 1961, in Youngstown, the daughter of Stanly and Janet Liptak Kurpis.

She worked as a business analyst for CDW Corporation.

Carol enjoyed camping, going to the ocean, fishing and gardening.

She was of the Catholic faith.

Carol will be deeply missed and always remembered by her husband, Frederick W. Sinz, whom she married September 4, 1982; her sons, Frederick (Kellina) Sinz, Jr. and Samuel (Dana) Sinz; a grandchild that is on the way and her sisters, Kathleen (Tim) Ritter and Christine Kurpis.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

The Sinz family has entrusted their loved one to the care of the Wasko Funeral Home and will receive family and friends Saturday, April 3, 2021, from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at the funeral home, prior to the 12:00 p.m. funeral service.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Carol’s name to Angels for Animals, 4750 W. South Range Road, Canfield, OH 44406.

