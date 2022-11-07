CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carol A. Lightner, 75, passed away Thursday, July 7, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Boardman, with her sister by her side.

Carol was born May 9, 1947, in Youngstown, the daughter of Anna Geletka and John Lightner.

She was a 1965 graduate of Campbell Memorial High School and then graduated Magna Cum Laude from YSU with a Bachelor degree in Social Work.

She worked as a Social Worker for Meridian Arms Assisted Living.

She was an active member of the Business Women’s Association.

Carol enjoyed traveling, crafts and spending time with her family.

She was a parishioner of St. Nicholas Byzantine Catholic Church.

Carol will be deeply missed by her sister, Deborah Marcum of Youngstown; her nieces and nephews, Trisha Kernen, Jacqueline Land, John Lightner and Chase Marcum and several cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, John Lightner.

A memorial service will be held Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at St. Nicholas Byzantine Catholic Church, on Wilson Avenue at 3:00 p.m.

Arrangements handled by Wasko Funeral Home.

