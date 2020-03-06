Carmi Olesky, Campbell, Ohio

CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carmi (VanJura) Olesky, 82, a lifelong resident of Campbell, Ohio, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, March 2, 2020.

Carmi was born February 26, 1938 the daughter of the late, John and Ann VanJura.

Carmi is survived by her daughters, Robin (Joseph) McCormack, Michelle (Thomas) Krach and Lisa Olesky; grandchildren, Katie (Justin) Foo-Perkins, Cassandra Olesky, Shianna Olesky, Karissa Olesky, Jenna Olesky, Tommy Krach and Megan Krach; great-grandchildren, Mya, Elijah, Emmanuel, Ezra, Na’Elli, Xy’heir and Christian; her sisters, Theresa (Mike) Higgins and Barbara (Bill) Truswell and many cousins, especially Cathy Anderson.

Carmi was preceded in death by her husband, Francis (Ted) Olesky and sisters, Joann O’dell and Roberta Kriebal.

After graduating high school, she married and worked at a variety of jobs before becoming employed at Youngstown State University in the library and then as an administrative assistant in the Chemistry Department.

After retirement Carmi most enjoyed vacations near the ocean, often visiting Nags Head. She loved her dogs, often taking them on walks and car rides. Though she loved all her dogs, she always talked of her Rottweiler, Ivan. A most patriotic person, Carmi was a champion of the underdog, She very much loved her solitude while reading, completing countless puzzles and watching science fiction. She loved Harry Potter books and movies. Carmi also loved dancing, especially to Elvis Presley. She loved to cook her Slovak recipes, especially haluski. She passed on her love of cooking to her daughters.

Per the wishes of Carmi, there will be no service. The family will celebrate her life at a private celebration of life party.

The Olesky has entrusted their loved one to the Wasko Funeral Home.

To send flowers to Carmi’s family, please visit our floral section.

A television tribute will air Monday, March 9, at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.

