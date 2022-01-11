CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral services will be held Friday, January 14, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. at the Wasko Funeral Home, for Carmen E. Rivera, 80, who passed away peacefully, with her daughter Rosalina Miller by her side on Saturday, January 8, 2022.

Carmen was born February 12, 1941, in Coamo, Puerto Rico.

She was a homemaker, who deeply devoted her life to her children, husband, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She loved to cook, read and watch Spanish nuvelas. She also enjoyed going to Bingo and attending church.

Carmen leaves behind her son John (Kim) Rivera, and her daughters, Rosalina (Robert) Miller and Brunilda (Domingo) Garcia; her grandchildren, Cecilia (Chris) Gomez, Robert (Crystal) Miller, Domingo (Nicole) Garcia, John Rivera, Jr. and Frank (Victoria) Miller; great-grandchildren, Miguel, Caleigh, Audrina, Alyssia, Janessa, Domingo, Omar and Emma and many nieces and nephews and her god daughter Melissa Rentas. Carmen will also be missed by her sisters, Aleida Melendez, Neida Rentas and Claudia Hernandez.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Felipe Rivera; her son Felipe Rivera Jr.; her brother, Fernando Ortiz and her parents Guillerminia Ortiz and Perfecto Ortiz.

Carmen’s family has entrusted her care to the Wasko Funeral Home and will receive family and friends Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home, prior to the 1:00 p.m. funeral service. Burial will take place at St. John Catholic Cemetery.

For the health and safety of everyone, the family respectfully requests face masks ne worn and all Covid-19 safety protocols be followed.

