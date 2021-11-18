Carmel Carol Malmer, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, November 20, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Lucy’s Catholic Church in Campbell, with Rev. James Korda officiating, for Carmel Carol Malmer, 86, who passed away Thursday, November 18, 2021, with her family by her side.

Carmel was born January 9, 1935 in Campbell, the daughter of late Manuel and Mary (Cuva) Castro.

She attended Reed Elementary School and graduated from Campbell Memorial High School in 1952.

Before graduating from high school, she worked for Vic & Syl’s Restaurant. Then after graduating, she worked for the Youngstown Transit Council 1961.

Carmel married Michael M. Malmer and moved to Columbia, South Carolina where her husband was employed. His employment took them to Boston, Massachusetts where their daughter Sherree was born in 1963 and then to Athens, Greece where their son Michael was born in 1964. Carmel and her husband returned to Campbell, Ohio where her husband became the City Administrator until he became ill in 1975.

In 1971 Carmel became the owner and operator for Jays Cleaning and Alteration Shop until 2006.

Carmel was active in her church. She was on the bocce team until having back surgery in 2003. She was a member of the Infant Jesus of Prague Guild being their baby recorder for 28 years. Carmel was also a member of the Altar & Rosary Society being their Sacristan for 28 years. Carmel was also a Eucharistic Minister and Acolyte (Altar Server) serving all weekly masses and funeral services for 30 years.

Carmel leaves to cherish her memory a daughter, Sherree Ann (Gary) Zamary, a son, Dr. Michael M. (Monique) Malmer; seven grandchildren, Angelina (Michael), Frank (Virginia), Marisa, and Gary Zamary Jr. (Tyla) and Mackenzie, Mallory and Molly Malmer. She leaves a beloved and trusted brother Frank (Jan) Castro; and many nieces and nephews.

Carmel was preceded in death by her husband, Michael in 1989; her parents, Mary Cuva Castro Fabrizi; her brother, Manuel (Barbara) Castro; her sister, Tina Fabrizi (John) and a step-sister, Lucille (Frank “Whitey”) Stanovcak.

Due to the ongoing pandemic and consideration for the family and the community’s health, visitation will not take place. The family requests masks be worn when attending the Memorial Mass in Carmel’s honor at St Lucy Parish at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 20, 2021.

In Lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to The Hospice House.

The Malmer family has entrusted their loved one to the care of the Wasko Funeral Home.

