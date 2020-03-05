Carmel A. Kukec, Campbell, Ohio

CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Private family services were held at the Wasko Funeral Home for Carmel A. Kukec, 90, who passed away peacefully at Masternick Memorial on Monday, March 2, 2020.

Carmel was born, May 1, 1929 in Niles, the daughter of the late Angelo and Mary Clapp Giunta.

She was a 1947 graduate of Niles McKinley High School and was a member of Christ the Good Shepherd Parish at St. John Catholic Church.

She worked as a beautician in Strouss Department Store in downtown Youngstown and then went on to work at Hills’ Department Store where she retired.

Carmel enjoyed going to casinos and shows at Mountaineer and in Atlantic City and Las Vegas.

Her beloved husband, Andrew Kukec, whom she married on April 11, 1951, passed away on January 20, 2011.

She leaves to cherish her memory her daughter and son-in-law, Karen and Michael Shaker of Struthers and her sister, Angie Holland.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her beloved husband, Andrew and her siblings, Mary Petrella and John Giunta.

Per Carmel’s wishes private family services were held.

Carmel’s family entrusted her care to the Wasko Funeral Home in Campbell.

To send flowers to Carmel’s family, please visit our floral section.