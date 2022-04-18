POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – CarlyAnn (Barillare) Markusic, 77, passed away on her 77th birthday, Monday, April 11, 2022, following an extended illness.

Carlyann was a devoted wife, mother, daughter, sister, aunt, niece, cousin and friend to many.

Upon graduation from Campbell Memorial High School, she went onto Ohio State and St. Elizabeth’s School of Nursing and served for decades as a Registered Nurse at both Northside and St. Elizabeth’s Hospitals in Youngstown. Many a surgeon appreciated CarlyAnn’s special skills in the operating room as did her patients.

CarlyAnn was the consummate care provider and was very dedicated to the welfare of the patients in her care. She extended that same dedication to her family and friends. Her untiring efforts to always lend a helping hand and to listen to other’s woes lifted many disheartened spirits in their hour of need.

Family was always CarlyAnn’s first priority. She and her husband, Bill, spent many glorious adventures traveling both stateside and overseas. Together they explored the beaches of Jamaica and Bermuda, the Black Forrest of Germany and the wonders of the Grand Canyon and Yellowstone National Park, among their many trips.

Her passions included the care of her constant companion, Maxx, who will miss their daily walks to the dog park. She believed in democracy and the elective process and was a strong advocate for worthy candidates. She was an accomplished folk guitarist and for years shared her talent in St. Lucy’s Parrish music ministry.

She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Bill; her beloved son, Eric and her brother, Bill (Cheryl) Barillare.

She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Emma (Misko) Barillare.

In accordance with CarlyAnn’s wishes, her family will hold a private memorial at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, a donation to your favorite charity would honor CarlyAnn’s dedication to others and would make her spirit soar.

CarlyAnn has departed this mortal life but she will be in our hearts forever.

The family wishes to express their deep appreciation for the staff at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital for the excellent care of CarlyAnn in her final days.

Arrangements handled by Wasko Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of CarlyAnn Markusic, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, April 19 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.