NORTH LIMA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Calliopi Niciforos, 90, passed away Thursday, September 21, 2023, at Caprice Healthcare Center in North Lima, with her family by her side.

Calliopi was born April 1, 1933, in Athens, Greece, the daughter of Eustratios and Demetria Devacciadou.

She came to the Youngstown and Campbell area in 1962 and in April of 1963, she married her husband, George Niciforos, until his death in 1989.

She was an active member of Archangel Michael Greek Orthodox Church and cherished her Greek Orthodox faith.

Calliopi loved visiting her friends and taking care of her home. She will always be known for her well-kept home, neat yard and beautiful flowers. Calliopi was a very giving person that helped many people in the community in her own, very private way. She enjoyed reading her Bible and religious books. Calliopi was blessed to have shared the last four years of her life, living with her daughter and son-in-law. She especially cherished the time she spent with her grandchildren.

Calliopi will be deeply missed by her son, Peter Niciforos; daughter, Demetria (Dr. Manuel) Spirtos; grandchildren, Charles Spirtos and Kalliope Spirtos and her brother in-law, Dr. Peter Niciforos.

She was preceded in death by her parents; an infant son, John Niciforos and her brother-in-law, Dr. Michael Niciforos.

Calliopi’s family has entrusted her care to the Wasko Funeral Home and will receive family and friends Tuesday, September 26, 2023, from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. in the Archangel Michael Greek Orthodox Church. Funeral services, officiated by Rev. Steve Denas, will immediately follow at 10:00 a.m.

The family would like to thank Dr. Santuccio Ricciardi for the 20 years of excellent care he provided her. They would also like to thank the staff of Caprice Healthcare for their compassionate care in her last days.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Calliopi’s memory to Archangel Michael Greek Orthodox Church.

A television tribute will air Sunday, September 24 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.