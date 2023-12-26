CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m., on Thursday, December 28, 2023, in the Archangel Michael Greek Orthodox Church, with Rev. Steve Denas officiating for Caliope Gialousis, age 83, who passed away peacefully on Friday, December 22, 2023, at Briarfield Place in Boardman.

Caliope was born on May 16, 1940, in Youngstown and was a daughter of George and Maria Alahouzis Frazeskos and was a life-long area resident.

She was a 1958 graduate of Campbell Memorial High School and went on to graduate from Youngstown State University with a degree in education.

Caliope worked for many years as a teacher in the English Department of the Struthers School System. She enjoyed sharing memories of her students and co-workers, whom she spoke so fondly of.

She was a parishioner of Archangel Michael Greek Orthodox Church in Campbell. Her Orthodox faith and Greek heritage shaped her values and traditions. She took pride in her roots and actively embraced her faith, finding solace and strength in its teachings. Her commitment to her heritage and faith was evident in the way she shared her culture with others and passed on so many traditions to her family.

In her spare time, Caliope enjoyed bingo, where she made memories and connections with friends and cooking. She also had a passion for politics. She loved staying informed about current events, engaging in discussions and expressing her opinions. Caliope believed in the power of democracy and the importance of being an active citizen. She would often participate in community events, attend rallies and even volunteer for political campaigns. Her love for politics reflected her desire to make a positive impact.

Above all, Caliope cherished her family. She treasured every moment spent with them creating a warm and loving home. Their love was a constant source of happiness in her life.

She leaves to cherish her memories, her children, Emanuel Gialousis of Berlin Center, Leo (Kim) Gialousis of Warren, George (Christine) Gialousis of Canfield, Tony (Heather) Gialousis of North Lima and Maria (Janice) Gialousis of Campbell and her daughter-in-law, Lynn Rhodes; she also leaves her grandchildren, Brandon (Rochelle), Lexy, Caliope Dawn, Caliope Elizabeth, Leo and John Gialousis and Tommy Rhodes; great-grandchildren, Matthew Gialousis and Gianna Rhodes and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her sisters, Irene Spirtos, Theologia, who passed away at six months old and infant, Frazeskos, who passed away at birth; her brother, Nicholas Frazeskos and her daughter-in-law, Christine Gialousis.

The Gialousis family has entrusted Caliope’s care to the Wasko Funeral Home in Campbell.

Calling Hours will be held from 10:00 11:00 a.m., on Thursday, December 28, 2023, in Archangel Michael Greek Orthodox Church with the funeral service to follow at 11:00 a.m.

