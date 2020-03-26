Bruce D. Burns, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Bruce D. Burns, 70, passed away Monday, March 16, 2020, at his home.

Bruce was born September 17, 1949, in Youngstown, the son of Richard and Rosemary Thompson Burns.

He was a 1967 graduate of North High School.

Bruce was a steelworker and worked at Cold Metal Products.

Bruce loved the game of golf and participated in several golf leagues throughout the community. He was an avid Cowboys and Yankees fan.

Bruce’s final putt has been sunk, his last Rolling Rock drank. His sarcastic humor will be missed and remembered by his friends and the family he leaves behind his children, Cheryl (Matt) Feichter of Canfield and Ryan Burns of Youngstown; his grandchildren, Sean and Hayley and sister, Kathie McLaughlin.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Due to the COVID-19 health concerns, the family will hold a celebration of life for Bruce this summer.

Arrangements handled by Wasko Funeral Home.

To plant a tree in memory of Bruce D. Burns, please visit our tribute store.

A television tribute will air Friday, March 27, at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.