Beverly Diane Mrosko, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Private family funeral services were held Thursday, October 14, 2021 at the Wasko Funeral Home, with Father Michael Swierz officiating, for Beverly Diane (Giazzon) Mrosko, 68, formerly of Campbell, who passed away Monday, October 4, 2021, at her home.

Beverly was born August 18, 1953, in Morgantown, West Virginia, the daughter of the late Frank and Lois “Bunny” Giazzon.

Bev was a 1972 graduate of Campbell Memorial High School and a longtime area resident.

She enjoyed painting ceramics and all kinds of other arts and crafts. She loved to bake cookies, cakes, and we all loved her homemade apple pies.

Bev will be deeply missed and always remembered by her daughter, Angela (Kenny) of Campbell; her granddaughters, Kaitlyn (Robby) of Struthers and Kristy of North Carolina; her sister, Sherri “Teenie” of Texas and her great friend of over 30 plus years, Garry.

Besides her parents; she was preceded in death by her youngest daughter, Stacey and a grandson, Adam.

The family especially thanks Elmer, Garry, Shane, Joey, Steve and Mark for always being there to help Bev over the years.

The Mrosko family has entrusted Bev’s care to the Wasko Funeral Home.

