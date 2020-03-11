Beverly Ann Freeland, Campbell, Ohio

CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Private funeral services were held at the Wasko Funeral Home for Beverly Ann Freeland, 70, who passed away suddenly at home on Wednesday, February 26, 2020.

She was born October 19, 1949 in Youngstown a daughter of Lou and Carmela Costarella Modarelli.

Beverly was of the Catholic faith and was very family oriented. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and buying them presents.

She is survived by her husband, Robert D. Freeland; their daughter, Lisa and Michael Kessler; four grandchildren, McKenzie, Regan, Ally and Braelynn, whom she adored and her sister, Lois Carlson of California.

Beverly was preceded in death by her parents.

Beverly was laid to rest in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies in Bridgeville, Pennsylvania.

The Freeland family has entrusted Beverly’s care to the Wasko Funeral Home in Campbell.

