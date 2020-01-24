Betty Ciccolelli, Campbell, Ohio

CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – It is with heavy hearts that the family of Betty Ciccolelli announces her passing on Wednesday afternoon, January 22, 2020. After 91 full and happy years of life, Betty died peacefully in her home with family members by her side in Salisbury, North Carolina. A lifelong Catholic, she held her rosary, as she so often did, leading up to her reunion with the Lord.

Mrs. Ciccolelli was born on August 16, 1928, in Youngstown, Ohio. She met the world as Elizabeth Vargo, the daughter of Andrew and Mary (Kezmarsky) Vargo, two Slovak immigrants who came to this country to give their family a better life. Looking back at their daughter’s life, they would have been happy to see how beautifully that family grew.

She was a member of Christ the Good Shepherd Parish, St. Lucy Church since 1948 when she got married and chose to raise her family in Campbell, Ohio.

Betty will live on in the memory of her sons, James A. (Christine) Ciccolelli, Jr. of Poland and Michael (Debbie) Ciccolelli, Sr. of Campbell; her daughter, Diane (Michelangelo) Fortuna of Salisbury, North Carolina; her grandchildren, Michael Ciccolelli, Gino (Aura) Sferra, James (Ariana) Ciccolelli, Anthony Ciccolelli, Justin Ciccolelli and Michaelangelo Fortuna, Jr. and her great-granddaughter, Aiana Ciccolelli. She also leaves behind many nieces and nephews and her sister-in-law, Betty Vargo.

Betty will be reunited with those who have gone before her: her parents, Andrew and Mary Vargo; her siblings, Andrew, Frank and Mary Vargo; her husband, James A. Ciccolelli, Sr. and her son, John Ciccolelli.

She leaves behind a legacy as a loving mother and grandmother, an avid church goer and a lifelong cook. She will always be remembered by the many people who enjoyed her fabulous cooking while she worked at several area restaurants such as the Starlite Cafe in Poland, Longo’s Restaurant in Hubbard and her family’s business, Chick’s Place in Campbell.

With Betty’s passing, the world loses a light. Her family asks those who knew her to remember the impact that light had while it still held flame.

The Ciccolelli family has entrusted the arrangements for Betty to the Wasko Funeral Home and will receive family and friends on Tuesday morning, January 28 from 9:30 – 11:00 a.m. at St. Lucy Catholic Church, with an 11:00 a.m. Funeral Mass to follow.

To send flowers to Betty’s family, please visit our floral section.

A television tribute will air Monday, January 27, at the following approximate times: 6:41 a.m. WYTV, 8:41 a.m. on MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus additional spots throughout the day on WYTV, FOX and MyYTV.

