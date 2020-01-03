Betty Ann Topolosky, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Dr. Betty Ann Topolosky, 66, was born August 26,1953 and died on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Edison Manor in New Castle, Pennsylvania where she resided for the last few years.

She graduated from Wilmington Area High School in 1971.

Betty Ann received an A.A. from the Art Institute of Pittsburgh PA 1974, attended Pennsylvania State University 1974-1975 and received her B.S. in 1977 from La Roche College. In the 1980’s she moved to Athens, Ohio to Attend Ohio University where she received an M.A. in Organizational Communication in 1987 and a Ph.D. in Interpersonal Communications in 1989.

She was employed by the University of Maryland, Overseas Program, European Division in 1989, where she resided in Germany and taught college level communications classes to military personnel.

She loved living abroad and teaching and was able to visit many other countries and would still be there if she could.

Betty Ann leaves two brothers, CDR John Topolosky (wife, Susan Landmark), USN (Ret) of Neptune Beach, Florida and Raymond Topolosky of Pulaski, Pennsylvania and two sisters, Joan Head of Bethel Park, Pennsylvania and Clair Carpenter of Scottsdale, Arizona. In addition she leaves her beloved nieces and nephews, Todd Carpenter, Michelle Topolosky, Ed Neubecker, Rhiannon Sweesy, Taryn Topolosky, Jack, Sara and Anna Landmark Topolosky and their children. She also leaves a close friend, Mary Ann Isaac.

Betty Ann was preceded in death by parents, Joseph and Annarose (Brayer) Topolosky; a sister, Veronica and her grandparents, Michael and Anna (Hudak) Brayer and John and Veronica (Simco) Topolosky.

In lieu of flowers please send memorials to Holy Spirit Parish, 4019 US 422, Pulaski, PA 16143.

A memorial will be held at a future date.

The Topolosky family has entrusted their loved one to the care of the Wasko Funeral Home.

