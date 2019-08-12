Betty Ann Janecko, Austintown, Ohio – Obituary

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral Services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 15, 2019, in St. Mark Antioch Orthodox Church in Liberty, with Fr. Daniel Rohan officiating, for Betty Ann Janecko, 86, who passed away on Friday, August 9, 2019.

Betty Ann was born September 5, 1932, a daughter of John and Betty (Opencar) Berlon.

She was a 1950 graduate of Campbell Memorial High School where she had been a majorette.

She worked as a secretary for the William B. Pollock Company for many years. Betty Ann went on to work for the United Insurance Company where she retired in the mid 1980’s.

Betty Ann was a devoted member of St. Mark Antioch Orthodox Church.

She enjoyed gardening, golfing, dancing and bowling. She loved Ohio State Football and entertaining with parties and spending time with her family. She will be fondly remembered for hosting the best Christmas Eve parties.

Her husband Eugene “Gene” Janecko, whom she married in 1975, passed away December 22, 2017.

Betty Ann is survived by her loving daughter, Debra Jean (Arthur) Kunz of Rotonda West, Florida; her grandson, Robert (Naomi) Paugh of South Lyon, Michigan; her great-grandsons, Caleb and Lucas Paugh; her nieces, Stephanie Haught and Jodi Johnson; her great-nephew, Nicholas Haught; her great-niece, Karly Johnson and her five stepchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Gene; her brother, John Berlon and her sister, Dorothy “Jeanie” Haught.

The Janecko Family has entrusted the care of Betty Ann to the Wasko Funeral Home in Campbell and will receive family and friends on Thursday, August 15, 2019, one hour prior to the service from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at the church.

The family requests that contributions be made in Betty Ann’s memory to: St. Mark Antioch Orthodox Church, 3560 Logan Way, Youngstown, OH 44505 or to Hospice of the Valley, Hospice House, 9803 Sharrott Road, Poland, OH 44514.

