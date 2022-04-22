CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral services will be held Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. at the Wasko Funeral Home, followed by church services at 11:00 a.m. at St. Michael Byzantine Catholic Church, with Rev. Kevin Marks officiating, for Betty A. Smith, 86, who passed away early Friday morning, April 22, 2022, at her home, with her family by her side.

Betty was born April 16, 1936 and was a lifelong area resident.

She will be remembered as a person who “told it like it was” and was never afraid to speak her mind. Betty was a talented home decorator and was a proud donor to her special causes, namely the Police Benevolent Fund and ASPCA (American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals).

Betty will be deeply missed by her sons, Tony (Chris) Grachanin of Campbell, Frank (Cheryl) Grachanin of Poland and John (Monica) Grachanin of Liberty; her four grandchildren, Christopher Grachanin, Anthony Grachanin, Jr. (Crystal), Trevor (Erica) Drvodelic and Ashley Beach and several great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, Anthony Grachanin; her second husband, Ralph Armeni, third husband, Vern Smith; her daughter-in-law, Lisa Grachanin and her sister, Margaret Mankin.

Betty’s family has entrusted her care to the Wasko Funeral Home and will receive family and friends Monday, April 25, 2022, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. in the funeral home.

A television tribute will air Sunday, April 24 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.