Bernard Joseph Jakobowski, Campbell, Ohio

CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Thursday, July 22, 2021, the good Lord with open arms said, “Bernie it’s time for you to come home with me.”.

Bernard Joseph Jakobowski, age 93, a lifelong Campbell, Ohio resident passed away in Ft. Thomas, Kentucky.

Bernie was born in Uniontown, Pennsylvania on January 16, 1928, the youngest son of Joseph and Helen Preker Jakobowski.

Bernie graduated from North Union High School and at the age of 17 he enlisted in the United States Navy. He served on two flagship vessels, the USS Taconic and the USS Catoctin. These flagships were in command of all amphibious forces in the Atlantic ocean. Bernie was especially proud that he was given a special clearance to handle all confidential mail that came aboard or left the ship honors, which led to him being promoted to Petty Officer. Bernie was a very proud World War II veteran and wore his WWII hat everywhere he went!

On June 24, 1950, Bernie married the love of his life, Helen Marie Brajdic Jakobowski and they went on to celebrate 71 years of marriage this past June.

Bernie was employed by Sheet & Tube/LTV Steel until his retirement.

Bernie had a true green thumb and tended a garden every season. He enjoyed working around his home and there was never a project he couldn’t tackle or fix. Because of his love of polka music, he purchased a button box and self-taught himself to play his favorite polka tunes. Bernie and Helen were avid polka dancers socializing with friends at SNPJ and Avon Oaks every weekend. Bernie was also a member of the local VFW & the American Legion. He was a die-hard Pittsburgh Steelers and Pirates fan, always cheering them on!

He leaves behind to cherish his memory his loving wife, Helen and three daughters, Donna Marie Litch of Alexandria Kentucky, Denise Leeann Cooke (Phil) of Scottsdale, Arizona and Diane Lynn Mavracick of Aston, Pennsylvania. In addition, he leaves his three granddaughters, Christine Kunich (Brian) of Scottsdale, Arizona, Tricia Marie Duty (Brent) of Alexandria Kentucky and Alexandra Mavracick (Johnny) of New York City, New York. He will also be remembered by his four great0grandchildren, Caden and Taylor Kunich and Chase and Emma Marie Duty. He was a wonderful Grandfather and Great Papa and his grandchildren brought him much joy and happiness throughout his life.

Bernie was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Walter Jacobs and Edward Jakobowski; sister, Stella DeCarluci and son-in-law, Frank William Litch, Jr.

Bernie was a devout Catholic and parishioner of St. John the Baptist Church in Campbell, Ohio.

Calling hours will be held on Thursday, August 5 for family and friends at St. John the Baptist Church in Campbell, Ohio from 10:30 – 11:00 a.m. A Catholic Mass will follow.

Arrangements handled by Wasko Funeral Home.

