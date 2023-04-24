CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara Ann (Koveleski) Ramos, passed away on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at Hampton Woods Nursing Home, with her family by her side.

Barbara was born in Youngstown, Ohio to Anthony Koveleski and Frances Grimm.

She was a 1956 graduate of South High School in Youngstown.

Barbara married her high school sweetheart, Fred, on July 20, 1957.

Barbara spent her life as a homemaker, in which she thoroughly enjoyed, making the best golumpki (pigs in a blanket), decorating her home and taking care of her family. She always looked forward to spending time with her family, whether it was playing poker, attending a party, cooking Sunday dinner, or spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Barbara and Fred were very active throughout their life together. She loved listening to music from the 50s and attending dances at Idora Park. Every Thursday they met with South High alumni for lunch. Barbara enjoyed shopping at the mall while Fred walked and going “garaging” with her sister Norma.

Barbara leaves behind her only son, Fred (Maryellen) of Campbell, who took care of her in her last years. She also leaves behind her grandson, Fred, Jr. (Michelle) of Boardman; granddaughter, Melissa Kensinger (Seth) of Campbell; two great-grandchildren, Julianna and Freddie Ramos; sister, Norma Granger (Alan) of Austintown; brother, Jeff Grimm (Michelle) of Illinois; sister-in-law, Theresa Carline (Tom) of Poland; brother-in-law, Tom Ramos (Carol) of Sandusky and many other beloved nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Fred; her sister, Virginia and brother-in-law, Elmer Zametz; sister, Debbie Bauman and sister/brother-in-law, Angie and Joe Carballo.

The family would like to thank Hampton Woods Nursing and Rehab and Hospice of the Valley for the excellent care they provided in her last days. A very special thank you to Lori Swantek for the care and companionship that Barbara so greatly appreciated.

Private funeral services were held on Monday, April 24, 2023, at the Wasko Funeral Home in Campbell.

