Barbara Ann Montella, Campbell, Ohio

CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral services will be held Friday, July 9, 2021 at 9:15 a.m. at the Wasko Funeral Home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. at St. Columba Cathedral, officiated by Msgr. John Zuraw, for Barbara A. Montella, 83, who passed away Monday, June 28, 2021, at her home, with her family by her side.

Barbara was born November 12, 1937, in Youngstown, the daughter of Harold Humphreys and Virginia Kanz.

She was a 1955 graduate of East High School and a lifelong area resident.

While her children were young, Barbara was a homemaker and took great pride in raising her family. When her children grew older, she began working part-time for Market Inventory and later she closed her career at Walmart.

She was a member of St. Columba Cathedral in Youngstown

Barbara was a member of the Red Hats Society and enjoyed monthly gatherings with a group of her close friends.

She enjoyed going to the casino, sleeping in, cooking, baking, spending time at the pool and trips to Walmart. Most of all Barbara was dedicated to her family and loved them above all else. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and grand-dogs.

Her husband, Joseph Montella, Sr., whom she married October 13, 1956, passed away February 22, 2017.

Barbara will be deeply missed and always remembered by her sons, Steve (Jen) Montella of New Middletown and Joe Montella, Jr. of Campbell and her grandchildren, Brian Nelson, Molly Montella, Mara (Jay Shea) Dorman, Christopher Dorman and Bobby (Loni McCauley) Nelson.

Besides her parents and her husband, Joseph, Barbara was preceded in death by her daughter, Susan K. Dorman; her grandsons, Joshua Dorman and Michael Dorman; great-grandsons, Aden Dorman and Bentley Dorman and her brother, Tom Humphreys.

The Montella family has entrusted their loved one to the care of the Wasko Funeral Home and will receive family and friends Thursday, July 8, 2021 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

