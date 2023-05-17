CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Private family services were held on Saturday, May 13, 2023 at the Wasko Funeral Home in Campbell, for Ascension Calderon, age 94, who passed away on Thursday, May 11, 2023 at the Hospice House in Poland with her loving family at her side.

She was born October 8, 1928 in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic and was a daughter of Indalecio Calderon and Adela Tapia.

She came to Campbell, Ohio nine years ago and was of the Catholic faith.

Family unity was everything to Ascension and she will always be remembered as the voice of reason in her family.

Ascension is survived by her loving children, Iris Jimenez, Luis Baez, Raisa Baez and Silvio Baez. She also leaves four sisters and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews whom will never forget her.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Silvio Baez and her grandson, Edison Estephan.

The Baez family has entrusted Ascension’s care to the Wasko Funeral Home in Campbell.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Ascension Calderon, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, May 18 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.