Apostolos N. Kolidakis, Campbell, Ohio – Obituary

CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral services will be held Saturday, September 21, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at the Archangel Michael Greek Orthodox Church, with Rev. Steve Denas officiating, for Apostolos N. Kolidakis, 89, who passed away Thursday, September 19, 2019.

He was born October 30, 1929, in Astypalaia, Greece, the son of Nikita and Maroula Marthas Kolidakis.

Apostolos worked as a sea captain and as a bridge painting contractor.

He was a member of Archangel Michael Greek Orthodox Church.

Apostolos will be deeply missed and always remembered by his wife, the former Virginia Voyiatzis; whom he married April 24, 1954; his daughters, Maroulaki (Dimitri) Dovas and Maria (Emanuel) Hazimihalis; brother, George (Kathy) Kolidakis; his sisters, Evagelia Georgiadis and Eleni (Emmanuel) Kerpelis; grandchildren, Nick (Nicole) Hazimihalis, Miltiadis (Kristin) Dovas, Apostolos (Kiriaki) Hazimihalis, Apostolos Dovas, Virginia Dovas, Katerina (Emmanuel) Korfias, Lefteris (Artemis) Hazimihalis, Petros Hazimihalis, and Panormitis (Nomiki) Hazimihalis and his great-grandchildren, Manoli and Nikola Apostolos Hazimihalis and Mila Sofia and Dimitri Dovas.

Besides his parents; he was preceded in death by his brothers, Pavlos, Petros, Panormitis, Gabriel and Lefteris and his sister, Kaliope.

The Kolidakis family has entrusted their loved one to the care of the Wasko Funeral Home and will receive family and friends Saturday, September 21, 2019 from 9:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the church, prior to the 11:00 a.m. funeral service.

