CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Antonio “Tony” Ricciardi, age 92, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 28, 2023 at Masternick Memorial Health Care Center in New Middletown, Ohio.

Tony as he was affectionately known, was born March 4, 1931 in Toro, Campobasso, Italy and was a son of Santuccio and Maria Antonia (Rossodivita) Ricciardi. He came to the United States through New York City and settled in Campbell, Ohio on June 9, 1966.

Tony began working as a barber and went on to become a steel worker with Cold Metal Products where he retired from in 1994.

He was a parishioner of the former St. Lucy Roman Catholic Church, now Christ the Good Shepard Parish in Campbell.

Tony loved to tend to his garden, making tomato sauce and eating pasta. He enjoyed DiRusso’s Sausage and insisted that he get it directly from the plant and not from the grocery store. Tony enjoyed the time that he spent with his family especially his grandchildren whom he loved being a Nonno too.

He is survived by his loving wife, the former Giuseppina “Josephine” Assunta (Iacobacci) Ricciardi, whom he married on October 15, 1953. He also leaves his son, Dr. Santuccio (Lynda) Ricciardi of Poland; his grandchildren, Anthony and Marisa Ricciardi of Poland; his brother, Andrea (Rose) Ricciardi of Campbell and his sister, Lucy (George) Bednick of Cleveland. He also leaves many cousins, nieces and nephews.

Tony was preceded in death by his parents; his three brothers, Mario, Michael and Nicolino Ricciardi; as well as an infant brother, Alfredo Ricciardi.

The Ricciardi family was entrusted Tony’s care to the Wasko Funeral Home in Campbell. Family and friends may call from 9:30 – 10:45 a.m. on Thursday, August 31, 2023 at Christ the Good Shepard Church, 159 Reed Avenue in Campbell. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00 a.m. in the church with Rev. Matthew Zwilling officiating.

Tony will be laid to rest at Lake Park Cemetery in Youngstown.

The Ricciardi family would like to extend a heartfelt Thank You to the entire staff of Masternick Memorial for the loving care that was given to Tony.

