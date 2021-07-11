Anthy Ethel Rosa, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, July 13, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Archangel Michael Greek Orthodox Church in Campbell, Ohio, for Anthy Ethel Rosa who fell asleep in the Lord peacefully on Wednesday evening, July 7, 2021, at her home with her loving family around her.

Anthy Ethel Rosa was born in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, the third child of six children to George and Alexandra (Papoutzoglou) Pascal, who were Greek immigrants from the Thrace region (Sarandes Ekklesies) of Asia Minor. She spent her formative years in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, Asbury Park, New Jersey and New York, New York, graduating from Washington Irving High School.

She worked at Aetna Life Insurance in New York City during her young years and later at Lincoln Life Insurance in Fort Wayne, Indiana, as a claims adjuster, retiring in 1991.

She married Prisco (Bill) Rosa in 1959 at St. Spyridon Greek Orthodox Church in New York City and had two children. Ethel and her husband moved to West Lafayette, Indiana in 1967 and then Fort Wayne, Indiana in 1972 where they continued to raise their family.

They became parishioners of Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church in Fort Wayne where Ethel remained for 33 years, an active member of the Ladies Philoptochos Society, including two years as its president in the late 1990’s. She was also a member of the Daughters of Penelope.

She moved to Poland, Ohio, in 2006 to be near her daughter’s family in Campbell, Ohio, where her son-in-law was assigned to serve as the presiding priest at Archangel Michael Church.

Left to cherish her memory is a daughter, Zoe Denas (Fr. Steve) of Campbell, Ohio and a son, John (Christine) Rosa of Morris Township, New Jersey; grandchildren, Constantine, Ana, Katherine and William; a sister, Mary Baxevane of Bethlehem, Pennsylvania and many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.

She is predeceased by her husband Prisco Rosa, who passed away in 1998; her parents, George and Alexandra; her brothers Steve, Apostolos and Gregory and a sister, Helen Cotsonis.

Ethel was first and foremost a devoted and loving wife and mother who stood by her family with her kind and supportive presence. Ethel and her husband provided a loving and stable home for their children. They exemplified the values of education, hard work, kindness to others and keeping positive when facing life’s challenges. Their faith in God gave them hope and courage to persevere in life. They were also known for their generous hospitality, hosting many delicious dinners and holidays for many relatives, friends and neighbors over the years. Their house was always open and last-minute invites were common. They shared joy and gratefulness with all who knew them.

In her elder years, after becoming a widow, Ethel flourished in her role as a grandmother offering so much love and gentle guidance to her four grandchildren whom she cherished with all her heart.

The family would like to thank Hospice of the Valley, her physician Dr. Santuccio Ricciardi and her home care aids who assisted the family: Kathy, Mona, Minnie, Valerie, Chris, Andrea, Gloria, Meghan, Brenda, Justine, Alex and Cathy.

The Rosa and Denas families have entrusted their loved ones to the care of the Wasko Funeral Home and will receive family and friends on Tuesday, July 13, 2021 from 9:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the Archangel Michael Greek Orthodox Church in Campbell.

Public calling hours in Fort Wayne will be on Thursday, July 15, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 110 East Wallen Road, Fort Wayne, IN 46825.

A Final memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. at the church on Thursday, July 15, 2021.

Interment will be at Greenlawn Cemetery in Fort Wayne, Indiana, followed by a memorial luncheon.

Memorial donations may be made to Archangel Michael Church, POB 604, Campbell, OH 44405; Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 10 East Wallen Road, Fort Wayne, IN, 46825; the Alzheimer’s Association Greater East Ohio Area, 3711 Starr Centre Drive, Suite 4, Canfield, OH 44406 or Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market Street, Boardman, OH 44512.

A television tribute will air Monday, July 12 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.