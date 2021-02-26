Anthony S. Vavlas, Campbell, Ohio

CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral services will be held Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at 11:00 a.m., at the Wasko Funeral Home, with Rev.. Michael Swierz officiating, for Anthony Vavlas, 77, who passed away early Thursday morning, February 26, 2021, at his home, with his family by his side.

Anthony was born November 19, 1943, in Youngstown, the son of Larry and Mary Costello Vavlas.

He was a 1962 graduate of Campbell Memorial High School.

He retired from General Electric, where he worked as a maintenance mechanic for many years.

Tony was a member of St. Lucy Catholic Church.

He enjoyed cooking and loved his Cleveland sports teams. Tony enjoyed going to the casino and most of all, he loving spending time just hanging out with his friends.

His wife, the former Bonnie L. Vavlas Krasinski, whom he married July 4, 1964, passed away March 29, 2006.

Tony will be greatly missed and forever remembered by his sons, Tony (Kelly) Vavlas of Warren and Daniel Vavlas of Campbell; his four grandchildren, Holly Vavlas of Cleveland, Conner McKenney of Youngstown and Nico and Ella Munroe, of Warren; his brother, Steve Vavlas of Florida; brother and sister-in-law, Joe and Teresa Krasinski of Poland and his daughter-in-law, Belinda Weiss of Campbell.

Besides his parents and his wife, Bonnie, he was preceded in death by an infant daughter.

Tony’s family would like to especially thank Buckeye Hospice for the loving and compassionate care given to Tony during his illness.

The Vavlas family has entrusted their loved one to the care of the Wasko Funeral Home and will receive family and friends Monday, March 1, 2021, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, all social distancing guidelines will be adhered to and a mask is required. For the safety of everyone, we politely ask that all visitors do not linger in the funeral home after paying their respects to the Vavlas family.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Anthony S. Vavlas, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, February 28, at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV.