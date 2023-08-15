CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anthony S. Hassen, Sr., 67, died Sunday morning, August 13, 2023, at Select Specialty Hospital after a brief illness.

Anthony was born June 11, 1956, in Ambridge, Pennsylvania to Soultan and Antoinette (Emily) Hassen.

He was a graduate of Girard High School, Class of 1975.

Following High School, Tony enlisted in the Army in 1977, and served until 1980

Tony was a car enthusiast who enjoyed working on cars in his spare time. He also loved playing cards, spending time with his family and cheering on the Pittsburgh Steelers. Tony was fun-loving, care free and enjoyed a good laugh.

Tony leaves behind his sons, Christopher Lindsay of Campbell, Eric Hassen (Christina) of Boardman and Anthony Hassen, Jr. (Mary) of Campbell; three grandchildren, Christopher, Anna and Zoe; his two sisters, Jamiela Pennington (Gary) and Debra Medina (Jose); his three brothers, Abdullah Hassen (Melissa), Mohamed Hassen (Judy) and Gyeed Hassen (Sandy) and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; four brothers, Daniel Santini, Gamel Hassen, Abdulize Hassen and Ahamed Hassen and nephew Mohamad Hassen, Jr.

The Hassen family has entrusted their loved one to the care of the Wasko Funeral Home and will receive family and friends Thursday, August 17, 2023, from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. in the funeral home where funeral services will be held at 6:00 p.m.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, August 16 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.