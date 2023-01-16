CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anthony F. Rossodivita, 65, was promoted to glory and fully restored by our Lord on Saturday, January 14, 2023.

Anthony was born January 15, 1957, in Youngstown, the son of Sylvia Felice and John Rossodivita of Campbell, Ohio.

Anthony married the love of his life, Annette (Pica) Rossodivita on August 4, 1979. Together, they lovingly raised three sons, Christopher (Nicole) of Largo, Florida, Anthony of Boardman and Bryan (Katie) of Poland.

In addition to being a wonderful father, Anthony also will be dearly missed by his mother, Sylvia Rossodivita; sister, Dr. Lynn Ross Dimarzio and his nephews, Jerett and Nicholas. Anthony was the proud grandfather of Anthony James, Ariana, Frankie and Addison Rossodivita.

After retiring from AT&T, he enjoyed being President of the Men’s Society of St. Lucy Church.

He enjoyed spending time with his family, swimming and cooking. Anthony was an avid Cleveland sports fan and enjoyed cheering on the Tribe, the Cavs and the Browns, with his sons.

The Rossodivita family has entrusted Anthony’s care to the Wasko Funeral Home and will receive family and friends in the funeral home on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, from 5:00 – 7:00 pm and again on Thursday, January 19, 2023, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Funeral services, officiated by Jon Paul Robles, will be held at 11:00 a.m., on Thursday, January 19 at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, monetary donations may be made to the family.

