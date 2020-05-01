Anthony MT Chiarello, Campbell, Ohio

CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anthony “Tony” Chiarello was welcomed into the Kingdom of Heaven on Saturday, April 18, 2020.

Tony was lovingly called “Maxi” by many lifelong friends and family.

Husband, father and grandfather, he was the strong, selfless patriarch of our family.

Born on February 19, 1928 in Youngstown where he was raised by his parents Frank and Catherine (Mineo) Chiarello, he was proud of his Italian heritage, as well as being an American Veteran.

Tony loved his family, growing up with his siblings and cousins. He enjoyed sharing cherished memories of his childhood. In high school he was a prominent member of the Woodrow Wilson undefeated football team of 1946; he was selected as a member of the All City Football team, as well as the WKBN All-County Team.

After graduating high school, he enlisted in the Air Force where he trained to be a diesel mechanic. After an honorable discharge, Tony was drafted into the Army during the Korean Conflict where he also proudly represented his country on the Army Football team.

Returning home from his service, he married Virginia Ortenzio; they were blessed with three children and 66 years of marriage until Virginia went home to her Heavenly Father in November 2019.

Tony enjoyed and worked hard as a diesel mechanic for Carney-McNicholas until he retired.

His love for the sport of football continued as he co-founded The Fighting Little Redman Youth Football League in Youngstown, where he coached and mentored hundreds of young children for several years. Another strong passion of Tony’s was his huge garden which spanned the entire backyard. He spent time in his garden every evening and grew a harvest that provided not only for his family but was shared with many neighbors and friends. He also grew pumpkins every year for his grandchildren. Tony loved music and was an excellent dancer; he was the highlight of many family gatherings with his jitterbugs and twists. His love and devotion to God was evident in his every action. Honoring his Heavenly Father, he used his many talents spending countless hours helping family, neighbors, friends and others in need. He also enjoyed making and sharing his homemade wine.

Of his many callings in life, the most important of them was providing for and raising his children. He was there for all milestones, baseball games, football games, track meets, weddings and then the grandchildren. Always teaching us important life lessons, as we witnessed his exemplary behaviors. His happiest moments were those spent with his children and grandchildren, who admired and adored their Papa Tony. He will be remembered by family and friends as an incredibly strong man, both physically and of character. He faced many ailments in life and somehow always managed to push forward and remain the dependable patriarch. Confined to a wheelchair in recent years, he continued to enjoy life and visiting with his family and his beloved granddog, “Stella,” who always put a smile on his face.

Tony was preceded in death by his wife; parents; brothers, Sam and Paul Chiarello and his lifelong best friend, Tom Constantinovich.

Missing him deeply and left with wonderful memories, are his children, Anthony (Robin) Chiarello, Catherine (Joseph) Farina and Anna Marie (David) Horvath; grandchildren, Laura Farina, Teresa (Michael) Coseo, Joseph Farina, Stephen (Chelsea) Horvath, David (fiance, Ashley DeMarco) Horvath, Anthony Chiarello and Elizabeth Chiarello; great-grandson, John Horvath; sisters, Virginia (Dolly) Chiarello and Rose (Tootsie) Modarelli and several nieces and nephews.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the amazing nurses and staff at Masternick Memorial in New Middletown for the sincere love and care given to Tony over the past three years. You truly were his second family, dancing, singing and sharing tender moments with him. It was a comfort to us, knowing he was in your loving care.

Family requests contributions to be made to: The Woodrow Wilson High School Legacy Scholarship, C/O YSU Foundation, 655 Wick Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44502.

The Wasko Family and staff will assist the Chiarello family with a public service honoring Tony at a later date.

Arrangments handled by Wasko Funeral Homes.

