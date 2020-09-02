Anthony J. Zinghini, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Friday, September 4, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Christ the Good Shepherd Parish at St. Lucy Catholic Church in Campbell, with Rev. John Jerek, officiating, for Anthony J. Zinghini, 91, formerly of Campbell, who passed away Tuesday evening, September 1, 2020, surrounded by his family.

Anthony was born October 14, 1928, in Youngstown, the son of Dominic and Mary Parish Zinghini.

He had a long career at GM Lordstown, retiring in October of 1990.

He was a parishioner of St. Lucy Catholic Church and a member of the Men’s Society.

Tony’s life purpose was the security and care of his family. Everything he did and every decision he made was driven by love for his family.

Anthony will always be remembered as a hard-working person and a very talented handyman. He had a great passion for gardening and creating outdoor spaces. He was also a fantastic cook. He took great pride in passing on and teaching these traditions to his children and grandchildren. In his spare time, he enjoyed taking trips to the area casinos.

His wife, the former Geraldine Simeone, whom he married June 3, 1950, in Immaculate Conception Church; passed away November 7, 2019.

Anthony will be deeply missed by his children, Marie Musolino of North Carolina, Annette (Danny) DeCesare of Poland, Dominic (Diane) Zinghini of Liberty, Gina (Tom) McQuillan of Canfield, Lori (Doug) DeCesare of Lowellville and Connie (Bobby) Christy of Poland; his grandchildren, Amanda Harvey, Jacquelyn McQuillan-Caban, Margaret McQuarrie, Craig Musolino, Dominic Zinghini, Alicia Hetrick, Samuel DeCesare, Alexis Williams, Anthony Hetrick and Madelyn Inskeep and ten great-grandchildren.

Besides his parents and his wife, Geraldine, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Jean Costanza and Lucille Chako.

The Zinghini family has entrusted their loved one to the care of the Wasko Funeral Home and will receive family and friends Friday, September 4 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at Christ the Good Shepherd Parish at St. Lucy Catholic Church in Campbell, prior to the 11:00 a.m. Funeral Mass.

Due to COVID-19, the family requests the six foot social distancing rule be adhered to and that all guests wear a mask. For the safety of everyone, we politely ask that visitors not linger after paying their respects.

In lieu of flowers, material contributions may be made in Anthony’s name to Hospice of the Valley.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Anthony J. Zinghini, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, September 3 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.

More stories from WKBN.com: