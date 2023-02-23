WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral services will be held on Monday, February 27, 2023 at 1:30 p.m. at the Wasko Funeral Home in Campbell, with Fr. Michael Swierz officiating, for Anthony J. “Tony” Vavlas, who passed away on Tuesday, February 21, 2023 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown.

Tony was born on July 22, 1966 in Youngstown and was a son of Anthony and Bonnie (Krasinski) Vavlas and was a life-long area resident.

He was a 1984 graduate of Campbell Memorial High School and went on to earn his bachelor’s degree from Youngstown State University.

He was of the Catholic faith.

Tony was employed as a teacher with the Campbell Elementary School. He also worked alongside his life-long friend, Joey Mazzocca at WKTL, putting on the Musica di Italia show every Sunday.

Tony was a diehard Cleveland Sports fan, enjoyed music and Dunkin Donuts Coffee. He was a terrific father, a great life partner and friend who was greatly admired and loved for his laughter, writing and cooking.

He is survived by his girlfriend, Kelly Munroe of Warren; his daughter, Holly Vavlas of Cleveland; his stepchildren, Conner, Nico and Ella; as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Tony was preceded in death by his parents.

The Vavlas family has entrusted Tony’s care to the Wasko Funeral Home in Campbell where calling hours will be held on Sunday, February 26, 2023, from 12:00 – 2:00 p.m. and again on Monday, February 27, 2023 from 12:30 – 1:30 p.m., prior to the 1:30 p.m. service in the funeral home.

Tony will be laid to rest at St. John the Baptist Roman Catholic Cemetery in Lowellville.

