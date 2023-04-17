CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anthony J. Krall, 80, passed away Monday, April 10, 2023, at Brookdale of Austintown.

Anthony was born May 1, 1942, in Campbell, the son of Anthony Krall and Agnes Dvornakick.

Following high school Anthony received a Bachelor’s Degree in Psychology from YSU.

He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War as an infantryman.

He had a long career in sales working at Commercial Shearing in Youngstown and Husco Corporation in Wisconsin. Anthony also worked and lived in Chicago, Atlanta and then retired to Port Charlotte, Florida.

He enjoyed trout fishing and listening to classical music, especially Beethoven. He cherished a good glass of red wine, a great-tasting pasta dinner and cooking spicy foods.

All of his life he loved a good joke. Telling them, hearing them and repeating them for decades.

His wife, the former Eleanor Baird, passed away in November, 2022.

Anthony will be deeply missed by his sister Agnes “Agie” (Steve) Smith of New Jersey and several nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents and his wife, Eleanor; he was preceded in death by his sisters, Mary Anne Seman, Anna Santelli, Katherine “Kitty” Krall and Carolyn Wonders.

Per Anthony’s request, there are no calling hours or services.

Arrangements handled by Wasko Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, April 18 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.