YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Annie C. Perez, 94, passed away Tuesday, March 21, 2023, at Oasis Healthcare Center in Youngstown, with her family by her side.

Annie was born July 25, 1928, in Stockton, Alabama and came to the Youngstown area in the early 1950s.

She worked for many years as a housekeeper in the hotel industry and also worked at Domestic Uniform.

She was a former member of Sta. Rosa de Lima Catholic Church.

Annie enjoyed music, cooking, going to church and spending time with her grandchildren.

Annie will be deeply missed and always remembered by her children, Raul Lopez of Campbell, Cain Lopez of Puerto Rico and Soraida Lopez of New York; 20 grandchildren; great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Teodoro Perez, Jr. and her son, Johnny Lopez.

The Perez family has entrusted their loved one to the care of the Wasko Funeral Home and will receive family and friends Sunday, March 26, 2023, from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. and again on Monday, March 27, 2023, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home. Funeral services, officiated by Deacon John Rentas, will be held at 11:00 a.m., following the visitation hour.



A television tribute will air Sunday, March 26 at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.