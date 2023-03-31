CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A Private Memorial Mass was held on Friday, March 31, 2023 at Christ the Good Shepard Parish in Campbell with Fr. Matthew Zwilling officiating, for Anne Hornak, age 96, who passed away on Monday, March 20, 2023, at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Anne was born on June 27, 1926 in Youngstown, Ohio and was a daughter of Klemance and Mary (Ruback) Roguski.

She was a 1944 graduate of Campbell Memorial High School and was a lifelong area resident.

She had worked as a personnel supervisor for the Woolworths and later Hills Department Stores and then worked as a cashier at Woolco.

She enjoyed crocheting and had belonged to the “Stich and Bitch” Crochet Club. She loved to sing and dance in her younger years and traveling with her husband all over the world. She was devoted to the Rosary and the Blessed Mother. Anne enjoyed to bake and have fun, if you asked Anne how she was doing she would reply “I’m good, but now I’m gooder”!

Anne was a faithful parishioner of the former St. John the Baptist Slovak Catholic Church now Christ the Good Shepard Parish, where she was a member of the Infant Jesus of Prague, the Church’s Ladies Guild and had served as the president of the organization and was a member of the church’s Altar and Rosary Society.

Anne married the love of her life, John Hornak, on March 2, 1945 and their love story was from day one until his passing on October 9, 1983.

Anne is survived by her loving family: her daughter and caregiver, Maryann Evanovich, with whom she made her home; her son, John (Karen Ayers) Hornak of West Chester, Pennsylvania; her grandchildren, Colleen Donlin (Charlie) Satarino, Molly Erne and Jeniffer Seinkwicz; her great-grandchildren, Joshua, Stephen and Sophia Satarino, Kirsten, Elizabeth, Ava Rose and Donovan Erne, as well as several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, her infant sister, Loretta Roguski; her sisters and brothers-in-law, Joanna (Charles) Bares, Mary (Gene) Putko and Theresa (Louis) Orbin and her brother, Teddy Roguski.

Anne was laid to rest with her husband at St. John the Baptist Roman Catholic Cemetery in Lowellville.

As Anne would always say “May God Bless You Abundantly”!

Anne’s family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Dr’s. Turocy, Padget, Coney, Miller, Hayday, as well as to Hospice of the Valley for the care that was given to their mother.

Arrangements were handled by the Wasko Funeral Home in Campbell. Please visit www.waskofamily.com to leave condolences for the Hornak family.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Anne T. Hornak, please visit our floral store.