Anne Planey, North Lima, Ohio

NORTH LIMA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral services will be held Friday, November 5, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Nicholas Byzantine Catholic Church, with Fr. Mykhaylo Farynets officiating, for Anne Planey, 96, who passed away Monday, October 18, 2021, at Assumption Village Nursing Home,

Anne was born September 2, 1925, in Youngstown, the daughter of Joseph and Anna Krajnak Planey. The family moved to Coitsville Township in 1940.

She was a 1943 graduate of Scienceville High School (North High). Anne earned her Bachelor of Arts degree (Cum Laude) with a dual major in Russian and Social Studies in 1967 and a Master of Science degree in Education in 1977 from Youngstown State University. Anne also attended the University of Akron and Ohio State University.

She was employed by the General Fireproofing Company in Youngstown for 24 years in various capacities. At first, she worked in the chair department during the Korean War. Anne became an aircraft inspector, then she was transferred to the main office cost accounting department. She resigned to begin her teaching career. In 1968, she began her teaching career with the Mahoning County Board of MRDD as a classroom teacher. She was the Home Training Consultant for 24 years. Anne volunteered for the Mahoning County Special Olympics. She retired after 26 years of service.

Anne was a lifetime member of the NEA, Ohio Retired Teacher Association and the Mahoning County Retired Teachers Association.

Anne was an active and lifelong member of St. Nicholas Byzantine Catholic Church. She was a member of the church choir, the parish check signatory, served on the Parish Council and volunteered for many parish functions.

Anne leaves nieces, Theresa Kaschak, Marilyn Gerner, Norma Jean Caban and Susan Vanwye (Barry) and nephews, William and David Kaschak, and Steve Planey (Janet). Anne also leaves great-nephews, Cory (Tara) and Kyle Vanwye and David Plany, who always remembered her throughout the year with his beautiful cards.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, Michael, Joseph and Steve; a sister, Mary Kaschak and nephews, Michael Planey, Robert Planey and Richard Planey.

Anne’s family has entrusted her care to the Wasko Funeral Home and will receive family and friends Friday, November 5, 2021, from 9:30 – 10:00 a.m. at the church, prior to the 10:00 a.m. funeral service.

In lieu of flowers and per Anne’s request, monetary donations may be made in Anne’s name to the Byzantine Catholic Seminary, 3605 Perrysville Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15214, or St. Nicholas Byzantine Catholic Church in Youngstown.

Private burial will take place at Mt. St. Macrina Cemetery in Uniontown, Pennsylvania, with Fr. David Shortt officiating.

