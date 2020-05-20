Anne Mruczek, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anne Lipka Mruczek, of Youngstown, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 15, 2020, at the Assumption Village in North Lima, Ohio. She was 101.

She was born on August 15, 1918, in Campbell, Ohio, the daughter of Dmitri and Rose (Kravec) Lipka and was a lifelong area resident.

Anne was a graduate of Campbell Memorial High School.

She was employed as a laboratory assistant at the American Optical Company. She served in the same capacity for Youngstown optometrist Dr. George Loewit and then worked a number of years as a retail associate for Sears Roebuck and Company before retiring.

Upon her retirement, she became a volunteer for the American Cancer Society, working many hours to support the fundraising efforts of the organization.

Anne was a member of the Ukrainian Holy Trinity Church and an active member of its Young Ladies’ Sodality. Known for her wit and sense of humor, she often served as toastmistress for the sodality’s various events. After she married Pittsburgh native Stanley B. Mruczek in 1950, she became a lifelong member of St. Stanislaus Church. Stanley died on July 16, 2006.

Anne leaves to cherish her memory her two children, Charles (Barbara) Mruczek of Boardman, Ohio and Cheryl (John) Mruczek-Sharp of Kenilworth, Illinois; grandchildren, Laura Mruczek of Boardman, Ohio and Robert Mruczek of Youngstown, Ohio; her beloved sister, Rose Buccilli of Severna Park, Maryland and many nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents and her husband, Stanley, Anne was preceded in death by her sister, Mary and four brothers, John, Michael, Stephen and Walter.

Anne’s family wishes to express sincere gratitude to all who have offered condolences but in light of the Covid-19 outbreak, elected to have a private funeral service officiated by St. Stanislaus Deacon Michael Schlais.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Wasko Funeral Home, 216 Coitsville Road, Campbell, Ohio, www.waskofamily.com.

Burial took place at St. John the Baptist Cemetery, Coitsville, Ohio.

The family further offers genuinely heartfelt appreciation to the nurses, aides and staff of both Assumption Village and Hospice of the Valley for the care and support they provided Anne in her final weeks, especially during this challenging time. They also wish to thank the nurses and aides of Shepherd of the Valley, Poland, Ohio for the care and assistance provided Anne in the seven years she resided at the assisted living facility.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that condolences be offered by contributing to Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market Street, Youngstown, OH 44512 or visiting www.hospiceofthevalley.com.

A television tribute will air Thursday, May 21, at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.