Anne Malys, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral services will be held Monday, August 10, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at the Wasko Funeral Home, officiated by Rev. Michael Farynets, for Anne Malys, 101, who passed away Wednesday, August 5, 2020, at Hampton Woods Nursing Home.

Anne was born July 15, 1919, in Campbell, the daughter of Matthew Patzak and Julia Backus.

She was a 1938 graduate of Campbell Memorial High School and a lifelong area resident.

She had worked as a waitress in many of Youngstown’s finest restaurants and later worked in the packaging department of General Electric.

Anne was a parishioner of St. Nicholas Byzantine Catholic Church and was very active in many of the church’s clubs and organizations.

She enjoyed and taught line-dancing at the Senior Center in Youngstown. Anne was well known for her baking and cooking, specializing in Polish foods. She was very family oriented.

Her husband, Adolph Malys, whom she married November 4, 1939; passed away October 6, 1992.

Anne will be deeply missed by her daughters, Patricia Ann Kasper of Poland and Adele Louise Sabol of Columbus; grandchildren, Jonathan (Deena), Lorraine (Jeff), Jennifer (Daniel) and Michael (Kristine); four great-grandchildren; her brother, John Pacak; sister-in-law, Connie Patzak of San Antonio and many nieces, nephews; and cousins.

Besides her parents and her husband, Adolph; she was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Anna Marie and infant son, Donald; her brothers, Matthew, Andrew and Gregory and her sisters, Julia, Agnes and Elizabeth “Frances”.

The Malys family has entrusted their loved one to the care of the Wasko Funeral Home and will receive family and friends Monday, August 10, 2020 from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home.

Due to COVID-19, the family requests the six foot social distancing rule be adhered to, and that all guests wear a mask. For the safety of everyone, we politely ask that visitors not linger in funeral home after paying their respects.

