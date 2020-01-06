Anna Speridakis Frangopoulos, Campbell, Ohio

CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anna Speridakis Frangopoulos, 88 fell asleep in the Lord on Friday, January 3, 2020.

Anna was born on June 22, 1931 in New York City. Her parents, Anargiros and Angeliki Speridakis immigrated from Kalamata, Greece to build a better life in the United States. During her younger years, the family lived in New York City and opened the Atlas Grill where Anna often worked after school.

The family moved to Washington D.C. where Anna worked at the Veterans Administration and was later destined to meet her loving husband, Stelianos Frangopoulos.

Anna and Stelianos were married on June 23, 1949 at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church in Youngstown, Ohio and celebrated 64 years of marriage until Stelianos predeceased her in 2013.

Anna and Stelianos made their home in Campbell, Ohio where they raised their six children, became members of Archangel Greek Orthodox Church and ran their successful business, Atlas Painting and Sheeting Company Inc., for 33 years with co-owners, Nick and Thelma Ginnis.

Anna was truly ahead of her time and not only a role model but also a trailblazer for women entrepreneurs in the area. At a time when mothers typically remained at home to care for their families, Anna and Thelma ran the home office and balanced that responsibility with caring for their family and homes while their husbands, Stelianos and Nick, respectively, worked on the jobsites. Anyone visiting 572 Breetz Drive, during those days, will recall the kitchen table covered with reams of paper, phones and adding machines. Anna was a remarkable business woman, respected by all who knew her for the way in which she confidently and successfully managed her many and varied priorities. She worked hard to ensure her family had everything they needed to live healthy, happy lives and taught many of her children and grandchildren how to start up and manage their own successful businesses. Anna’s philosophy was simple, as shared with one of her granddaughters, “live by the golden rule and always treat others as you would wish them to treat you”.

As a reprieve from all their hard work during the business season, Anna, Stelianos and their children spent summers in Kalymnos, Greece at their beachfront home welcoming family and friends with open arms. Upon retiring from their business, Stelianos and Anna spent their time with children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren in Campbell, Florida and Kalymnos.

Some of Anna’s favorite activities included swimming, crocheting blankets as keepsakes, playing Scrabble, playing brain challenging games and above all reading books on Orthodoxy.

After a life of taking care of others, as she grew older, Anna required support and care which she had both in abundance from her children and especially from her devoted and loving son, Constantino. For the most part Anna will be remembered as having a gracious, kind and humble spirit. She left her indelible mark on each of us in a different way and we will each hold dearly our special memories of our time with her.

Anna leaves to cherish her memory her six children, Keri Monokandilos (Stanley) of Tarpon Springs, Nicholas Frangopoulos (Maria) of Campbell, Angeliki Elenis of Campbell, Doctor Michael Frangopoulos (Becky) of Poland, Despina Zembillas (Skevos) of Campbell and Constantino Frangopoulos of Campbell; 17 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren (with two more on the way) and many nieces, nephews, Godchildren, family and friends.

Anna was preceded in death by her husband, Stelianos Frangopoulos; her father, ‘in the world Anargiros’ who was tonsured Monk Genadios at Mt Athos; her mother, Angeliki Speridakis; her brother, George Speridakis and her loving sister, Despina Magriplis.

The Frangopoulos family has entrusted the care of their loved one to the Wasko Funeral Home and will receive family and friends on Thursday, January 9, 2020 from 9:00 – 11:00 a.m. at Archangel Michael Greek Orthodox Church in Campbell followed by an 11:00 a.m. funeral service celebrated by Fr. Steve Denas.

