Anna Facchini Mangiarelli, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anna Facchini Mangiarelli, 84, passed away peacefully into eternal rest, surrounded by her loving family on Sunday, October 13, 2019.

Anna was born in Sulmona, Provincial Aquila, Italy on June 25, 1935 to Carmen and Agatha Pacella Facchini.

Anna married the love of her life, Frank Mangiarelli, on September 20, 1959 in Sulmona, Italy.

She was a very talented person with many interests. She enjoyed sewing, gardening, cooking, baking and loved ballroom dancing at the Avon Oaks. She was well known for many homemade dishes and was a homemaker who dedicated her life to raising and caring for her family.

Anna leaves her family to cherish her memory forever; sons, Mario and Anthony (Lori) both of Canfield; daughter, Lucy (Mike) Bruno of Campbell and grandchildren, Brooke Mangiarelli of Columbus, Anthony Joseph and Danny Mangiarelli and Steve Bott, Jr.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Frank, who passed away August 14, 1983; brothers, Francisco, Mario, Domenic, Antonio and Adam and a sister, Maria.

The Mangiarelli family has entrusted the care of their loved one to the Wasko Funeral Home in Campbell and will receive family and friends Friday, October 18, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at St. Charles Catholic Church in Boardman. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:00 p.m.

Interment will follow at Green Haven Cemetery.

The family would like to thank Dr. Patsy Buccino and the nurses and staff at the Hospice House for their tender loving care.

The family requests memorial contributions to be made to the Hospice House, 9803 Sharrott Road, Poland, OH 44514.

