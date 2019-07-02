Ann Zastany, Campbell, Ohio – Obituary

CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday, July 5, 2019 in St. John the Baptist Orthodox Church, with Fr. Andrew Nelko officiating, for Ann Zastany, 82 who entered eternal rest on Monday, July 1, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Medical Center.

Ann was born December 12, 1936 in Youngstown a daughter of John and Pauline (Evans) Crowl.

She was a 1954 graduate of Campbell Memorial High School.

She was a devoted member of St. John the Baptist Orthodox Church in Campbell, where she was a member of the church prayer group.

Ann was a homemaker with a deep love for God and her family. She enjoyed writing poetry and even had some of her work published.

Her husband Harold Zastany whom she married on May 2, 1970, passed away October 30, 2017.

She is survived by her sons, Robert (Joyce) Zastany of Crossville, Tennessee and John (Teresa) Zastany of Friendswood, Texas and her grandchildren, Robert, Jr., Rebecca and Mark. She also leaves three great-grandchildren, Lukas, Erick and Cecilia and a niece, Evelyn Price.

Ann was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; a son, Glenn Zastany; her brother, Joe Crowl and a niece, Joyce Crowl.

Calling hours will be held on Friday, July 5, 2019 from 9:30 – 11:00 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Orthodox Church, prior to the 11:00 a.m. funeral service.

Arrangements for Ann have been entrusted to the Wasko Funeral Home.