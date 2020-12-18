Ann Tirpack Sharshan, Campbell, Ohio

CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Private funeral services were held Friday, December 18, 2020, at St. Nicholas Byzantine Catholic Church, with Reverend Michael Farynets, officiating, for Ann Tirpack Sharshan, 100, who passed away Tuesday, December 15, 2020, at Austinwoods Nursing Home.

Ann was born November 10, 1920, in Czechoslovakia and came to the United States at the age of three. She was the daughter of Steve and Mary Pacak Tirpack.

She was a parishioner of St. Nicholas Byzantine Catholic Church, a member of the Church’s Senior Citizens Club and was active at the Pirohi house.

Her husband, John Sharshan, whom she married on May 15, 1948; passed away, April 5, 1995.

Ann will be deeply missed and always remembered by her daughter, Sandra (Al) Massullo of Austintown; her son, Randall (Richy) Sharshan of Spokane, Washington; grandchildren, Brock and Nicole Massullo of Avon, Brandon and Katrina Massullo of Medina and great-grandchildren, Ava, Chase and Talin Massullo.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John and her brother, Steve Tirpack.

The Sharshan family has entrusted their loved one to the care of the Wasko Funeral Home. Due to the continued spread of the COVID-19 virus, Ann’s family elected to hold private funeral services.

A television tribute will air Sunday, December 20 at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV.