Ann Sanders, Campbell, Ohio

CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Private services were held Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at Christ the Good Shepherd Parish, in St. John The Baptist Roman Catholic Church, with Father John Jerek officiating, for Ann Sanders, 89, who passed away Thursday, October 22, 2020, at her home, with her loving family by her side.

Ann was born December 13, 1930, in Campbell, the daughter of the late Zachary and Mary Simonchuk Maximov and was a lifelong Campbell resident.

Ann was a 1948 Graduate of Campbell Memorial High School.

She was a parishioner of St. John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church, where she was a member of the Infant Jesus of Prague Guild, Altar and Rosary Society, and St. Vincent de Paul Society.

She was also a volunteer at Powers Auditorium.

Ann enjoyed going shopping, but most importantly, Ann took great pride in manicuring her yard and maintaining her home. She was a homemaker who dearly cared for her family. She enjoyed having her loved ones gathered together where she would serve her much desired halupki (stuffed cabbage) and delicious baked goods.

Her husband, John V. Sanders, Sr., whom she married April 29, 1950, passed away October 8, 1989.

She leaves to cherish her memory her daughter, Carol (Frank) Shiminsky of Campbell; her son, John V. Jr., (Dianne) of Beaver Township; her son-in-law, Frank Scott of Struthers; her six grandchildren, Frankie Scott, Rosanne Scott and Gregory Scott, Jennifer Nalley, Traci Moody and Leesa Webber and nine great-grandchildren.

Besides her parents and husband, John V. Sr., she was preceded in death by her daughter, Charlotte Scott and her brother, Vasil Maximov.

Ann’s family would like to thank Ohio Living Hospice for the wonderful care that was given to their mom. The family is requesting any monetary contributions be sent to Ohio Living Hospice, 6715 Tippecanoe Road, Building E, Suite 201, Canfield, OH 44406 in Ann’s name.

The Sanders family has entrusted the care of their loved one to the Wasko Funeral Home, Campbell.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Ann Sanders, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, October 28 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.

More stories from WKBN.com: