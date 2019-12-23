Ann M. Duca, Campbell, Ohio

CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, December 27, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Christ the Good Shepherd Parish at St. John Catholic Church, with Rev. Michael Swierz officiating, for Ann M. Duca, 88, who passed away early Monday, December 23, 2019.

Born July 15, 1931, in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, Ann moved to Campbell, Ohio, at age 16 to follow her parents for job opportunities with the local steel mills.

In 1950, she married the love of her life Pete and resided with him for 65 years in the home they built in Campbell. Together they nurtured and raised a loving family.

Ann and Pete enjoyed music and they both loved to dance, especially Polkas, often listening to Polka variety shows on the radio on Sundays.

She was an active member of Christ the Good Shepherd Parish (formerly St. John the Baptist, Campbell, Ohio).

Ann absolutely loved being a mother and grandmother to her seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

She enjoyed cooking, baking, jigsaw puzzles, knitting, crocheting and was the best and most competitive scrabble player you ever met.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Vincent Yagich and Mary (Pispeck) Yagich; stepfather, John Bebeck; beloved husband, Pete and brothers, Vincent (Henrietta/Babe), Joseph (Ann) and John (Delores).

She leaves to bereave her sons, Pete (Martha), Steve (Jane) and daughter, Marianne Ivany (Mike); grandchildren, Jennifer Cooper (Brandon), Marco, Dominic, Angela Louvaris (Basil), Marianne Ong (Jonathan), Pete, Stephanie Grubbs (Nate) and great-grandchildren, Kristen, Charlotte, Aiden and Noah.

Ann never had an ill thing to say about anyone and was truly a saint on earth. She will always be loved and missed.

Visitation will be held on Friday, December 27, 2019, from 9:30 – 11:00 a.m. at St. John Catholic Church, prior to the 11:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial.

Memorial contributions may be made in Ann’s name to the Alzheimer’s Association, 3711 Starr Centre Dr. Suite 4, Canfield, Ohio 44406.

