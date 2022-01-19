CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ann M. Allgower, age 99, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family at her daughter’s residence in Beaver, Pennsylvania, on Sunday, January 16, 2022.

Ann was born August 18, 1922 in Campbell, Ohio to Albert and Katherine (Olenick) Hudak.

She married Elmer Allgower on September 8, 1951, who later passed away on October 27, 1992 after 41 years of marriage.

Ann was a member of St. Elizabeth Roman Catholic Church in Campbell where she served in several church groups. Following the closing of St. Elizabeth Church, she joined St. Matthias.

She had a deep devotion to her faith and spent many hours a day in prayer which inspired a life of faith for her family. Her gifts were baking and cooking but above all, she was devoted to her family and enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren. Ann made everyone around her feel special by her humility, kindness and warmth. Known as Baba to her grandchildren, she filled their lives with her nurturing spirit, hugs and kisses and full stomachs.

Ann is survived by her two sons, Alan (Ester) Allgower of Dripping Springs Texas and Bob (Rhonda) Allgower of New Middletown, Ohio and Anita Gordon of Beaver, Pennsylvania. She leaves a legacy of eight grandchildren, Katherine Stanley, Ryan and Michael Allgower, Jimmy, Christiana, Elizabeth, Christopher and Joseph Gordon and two great-grandchildren, Isabella and Ava Stanley.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; two grandsons, Richard and Aaron and her nine siblings.

Calling hours will be held on Friday, January 21 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Matthias Roman Catholic Church, 915 Cornell Street, Youngstown, OH 44502 where a Mass will follow at 11:00 a.m. with Fr. John Jerek officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Matthias Church or the Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors (www.TAPS.org) in her memory.

Ann’s family has entrusted her care to the Wasko Funeral Home in Campbell.

