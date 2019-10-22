Ann L. Skoufatos, Campbell, Ohio

CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Last night heaven gained another angel, our mom, Ann Skoufatos. RIP mom and grandma, your soul is now at peace, so rest easy. You celebrated a milestone on Friday, turning 85 years of age, in your lifetime, you lived through the Depression, saw your mother and grandmother go to work in the local mills during WWII to support the war effort as “Rosie the Riveters”, at the age of 43 you became a widower and raised 3 kids by yourself; you were a fighter, survivor and the toughest person we have ever known and wouldn’t be deterred by the curve balls of life. You’ve taught us so much through your words, stories, and life experiences; but the most important lesson being, “Nothing comes easy, you have to work for it.” You also taught us at a young age to have respect for our flag, our country, and service to others; you were a prolific supporter of several charitable agencies: Disabled American Veterans, AM Vets, Boys Town, and a number of Catholic organizations. Though you are gone now, you will never be forgotten.

Ann was born October 18, 1934, in Brooklyn, New York, the daughter of Salvatore D’Antonio and Vera Valva. She moved to the Campbell area from Brooklyn at the age of 5, with her mother and step-father Anthony Valva.

She was a 1952 graduate of Campbell Memorial High School in 1952, where she was the head majorette in the marching band in her junior and senior years.

Ann worked in Bowman’s Pharmacy on West Federal Street, then Renner Brewery and Federal Iron Works and Strouss-Hirschberg. Ann also worked at General Electric for 17 years as an IMG operator, until the closing of the plant as well as the General Electric Civil works. Later, Ann worked and retired from St. Elizabeth Medical Center.

She was formerly a member of St. Lucy Catholic Church in Campbell and later St. Michael’s Parish in Canfield and Archangel Michael Greek Orthodox Church in Campbell.

In her teen years, she enjoyed slow dancing and doing the jitterbug. Later, Ann loved crocheting, making flower arrangements, cooking, crafting, puzzles and books. She loved decorating during the holidays, especially Christmas.

Her husband, Nicholas, whom she married June 5, 1954; in St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church in Youngstown; passed away January 12, 1977.

Ann will be deeply missed by her son, Nikitas (Kathy) Skoufatos of Poland; her daughters, Michele (James) Mullarkey of Boardman; and Vera (Paul) Brown of Mineral Ridge and four grandchildren, Nicholas Skoufatos, Alexis Skoufatos, James Mullarkey and Christina Mullarkey; a grand-kitty, Tiger Brown; and her sisters, Renee (Paul) Wilson of Toledo and Toni Janet Baskeyfield of Boardman.

Besides her parents; she was preceded in death by her brother, Mark Valva.

The Skoufatos family has entrusted their loved one to the care of the Wasko Funeral Home and will receive family and friends Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, from 10:00 – 11:30 a.m. at the funeral home.

A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 12:00 p.m. at St. Lucy Catholic Church in Campbell.